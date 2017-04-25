BHS FBLA members qualify for National Conference

Bryant High School’s FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) members attended the State Leadership Conference on April 3. Twenty-two BHS students qualified to compete against students from across the state.

Six Bryant students ultimately placed at State and qualified to compete at the FBLA

National Leadership Conference over the summer in Anaheim, Calif.

National qualifiers include:

Julia Nall — First Place in Journalism (12th grade)

Decatur Austin, Vance Hill, Ben Warburton — 4th Place in Mobile App Development (11th grade)

Spencer Rhoden and Jacob Reynolds — 3rd place Sports/Entertainment Management (9th grade)

Students who competed at the state level include:

Seniors: Juliet Ah Sam, Hannah Harris, Serenity Holman, Natajah Johnson, hanhTuyen Le, Mason Mohler, Carson Molder, Anna Claire Morgan, Bhavya Patel

Juniors: Brodie Callicott, Michael Durgach, Amy Jilek

Sophomore: Naomi Brady

Freshmen: Reagan Bingaman, Keelin Fullen, Clarabeth Hill, Jacie Lemons, Hannah Miller, Elaine Qualls, Khushi Uppal, Ashia Walls

FBLA’s National Awards Program, also called competitive events, give students the opportunity to compete against the best-of-the-best in over 60 academic events that cover technology, public speaking, business, finance, management, and more.