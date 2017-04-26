Early goal holds up for Southside in 1-0 win over Bryant

With a chance to move up to a tie for fourth in the 7A-Central Conference, the Bryant Lady Hornets just couldn’t find the back of the net on Tuesday night against the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks, who made a first-half goal stand up for a victory.

“It was a tough one,” said Lady Hornets coach James Paul. “We came out slow, possibly due to being without a couple of girls due to injury on top of several girls battling illness.

“We picked it up in the second half but it was too little too late.”

The Lady Hornets, now 5-6 in the league, are tied with Conway for fifth. Though their trip to the Class 7A State Tournament is clinched, they’ll continue to try to improve their seeding as they close out the season.

They’re at Cabot, the undefeated league leaders, on Thursday (in a game that was set for Friday but moved up due to the threat of inclement weather). They’ll close out their home schedule on Tuesday, May 2, against North Little Rock then close the season on Friday, May 5, in a showdown at Conway.