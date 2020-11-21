November 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

BHS swimmers take combined team honors at Lakeside meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant High School swim team took top honors in the combined team competition among eight schools at the Lakeside Invitational meet held at Henderson State University on Saturday, Nov. 20.The Lady Hornets[more] won the girls team competition with 559 points, far out-distancing second place El Dorado (295). In the boys competition, Bryant was second only to Little Rock Central, compiling 336 points to Central’s 390. Parkview was a distant third with 197.

The Lady Hornets include Courtney Bulthuis, Shelby Burchfield, Amanda Butler, Skylar Combs, Emily Dabbs, Mikayla Douglas, Catarena Falco, Callie Freshour, Nicole Guyett, McKenzie Hinshaw, Kaitlin Howey, Jinson Kang, Jordan Martin, Whitney Meyer, Erin Moser, Zoe Ragsdale, Alyx Ramsey, Deidra Reeves, Taylor Rhea, Mollie Robinson, Elisabeth Stipe, Kelsie Vaughn, Courtney Wells and Lauren Wood.

The Hornets include Casey Ball, Jordan Combs, Andrew Dull, Ross Grant, Brent Heil, Seth Hoffmans, Nick Hoffpauir, Dylan Machycek, R.J. Murphy, Spencer Qualls, Dylan Rogers, Austin Sanchez, Hayden Stewart, Caleb Thomas and Jesse Wolf.

The Lady Hornets won three events including the 200 freestyle relay in which Dabbs, Martin, Kang and Moser combined on a time of 1:56.34. Kang also won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.21. Guyett provided the third first-place finish with her 5:55.48 clocking in the 500 free.

While the girls won on the strength of those finishes and their depth, the boys provided some stellar work as well with five first-place finishes including two by Machycek and a 1-2 finish in the 500 free by Combs (6:21.79) and Qualls (7:34.85).

Machycek won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.78 and the 100 free in a time of 51.48.

Dull provided a first in the 200 IM in 2:24.54 with Combs (third in 2:27.52) and Hoffpauir (sixth in 2:52.41) right behind him.

Behind Machycek in the 100 back, Ball was fifth in 1:16.87 and Murphy was ninth in 1:47.84. Grant joined Machycek in scoring in the 100 free, finishing 10th in 1:03.05.

The boys also won the 200 medley relay with Machycek, Dull, Rogers and Ball combining in on a time of 1:55.13 in the final.

In the other relays, Bryant was second in the 400 free with Combs, Hoffpauir, Hoffmans and Grant teaming up on a 4:26.50 clocking. The team of Rogers, Ball, Dull and Machycek turned in a 1:42.25 in the 200 free to garner third-place points.

Individually, Dull finished third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.23. In the 200 free, Ball was sixth (2:18.38), Grant was eighth (2:28.94) and Qualls was 10th (2:42.10).

The Lady Hornets, meanwhile, had two events in which they had five different swimmers score points and thee events in which four scored.

Behind Kang in the 200 IM, Martin was fifth in 3:01.74; Robinson was ninth in 3:19.02; Wood was 10th in 3:23.23; and Falco was 11th in 4:00.67.

In the 100 back, Hinshaw was eighth in 1:33.67 followed by Rhea (10th in 1:37.04), Douglas (12th in 1:44.09), Howey (15th in 1:57.08) and Ragsdale (16th in 2:16.21).

Guyett led a Bryant group of Martin (fourth in 6:39.50), Vaughn (fifth in 6:52.44) and Robinson (sixth in 7:27.65) in the 500 free.

But the Lady Hornets were probably most dominant in the 100 fly when Kang finished second (1:05.18), Dabbs third (1:12.22), Moser fourth (1:13.56) and Burchfield eighth (1:49.52).

Third-place finishes were turned in by Moser in the 50 free (28.89) and Butler in the 100 free (1:08.09). Moser was followed by Dabbs in fourth (29.28) and Butler in sixth (30.63). Behind Butler in the 100 free, Wells finished ninth in 1:13.60).

In the 200 free, Wells was fifth in 2:46.14 with Rhea ninth (3:10.52), Douglas 10th (3:22.68) and Reeves 11th (3:46.38). Guyett contributed a fifth-place time in the 100 breast stroke (1:22.49) with Vaughn finishing eight (1:31.50).

Dabbs, Guyett, Kang and Moser combined on a 2:08.16 clocking to finish second in the 200 medley relay while the foursome of Robinson, Vaughn, Butler and Guyett turned in a 4:42.45 to finish second in the 400 free relay.

The Bryant teams return to competition on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.