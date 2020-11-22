November 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

BHS varsity dance team earns eighth straight State crown

For the eighth time, the Bryant High School varsity dance team captured the Class 7A State Dance Championship held Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bryant Middle School.

The team competed against nine other Class 7A schools and[more] took top honors in all three categories – Jazz, Hip Hop and Pom.

In doing so, the Bryant squad qualified for Nationals in Orlando, Fla., to be held in February. This will be the 14th time, Bryant has made Nationals and for the last three years they have been National Finalists in both Hip Hop and Pom. The team is coached by Laura Wooten.

Members include, as pictured, front from left, captains Mariah McElroy, Erica Reeves, Samantha Sanders and Amy Whitt; second row, Meredith Herring, Shelby Ellison, Olivia Lovell, Brooke Kenney, Aayrn Murdock; third row, Coach Laura Wooten, Aubrey Crockett, Ariane Arroyo, Lauren Hall, Bailey Gartrell, Carly Damboise, Kelsey Rivers, Shelby Arnoldy, Shelby Gartrell, Haley Blumfelder and Mary Catherine Huffman.