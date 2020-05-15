May 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

BHS varsity dance team for 2014-15 announced

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Members of the 2014-15 Bryant High School varsity dance team have been announced.

They are, front row from left, senior captains Danielle Mashburn, Jayme Rash, Kianna Ellithorpe, Lexi Summers, Olivia Bowden, and Monica Perry; second row, sophomore Abby Catton, juniors Hadley Balisterri, Olivia Owen, Lauren Carmack, Alexis Landers, Taylor Wilson, and sophomore Chloe Cline; third row, sophomores Emma Taylor, Jessica Miller, Sydney Bratton, Avery Humphries, Avery Lorio, Presli Pendergrass, Kelsi Scarlett, and Hannah Miller.

The team will be attending camp June 12-15 at Mississippi State University. They will be practicing and working on choreography throughout July and August to begin their competition season in September.