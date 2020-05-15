May 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

3200 relay team’s best of season highlights work at State meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets’ 4×800 relay team of Sara Coker, Lennon Bates, Sam Wirzfeld and Brittany Hairston turned in a season-best time of 10:28 and earned all-State status with a third-place finish at the 2008 Class 7A State track meet at John McDonnell Field on Thursday, May 15.

As a team, the Lady Hornets finished 11th in the 16-team field. Bentonville won the team title with 107 points with Pine Bluff second with 92.

The Lady Hornets finished with 30.

“We did not score as well as I expected,” allowed coach Danny Westbrook, “but, overall, our athletes that did qualify for state, ave a great ffort. ”

Allison Lowery turned in the Lady Hornets’ highest individual finish. She was fourth in the high jump, clearing five feet.

Catherine Fletcher cleared 8-6 in the pole vault to finish fifth while Kayla Davidson’s discus throw of 98-2 earned a fifth-place finish as well.

In the hurdles, Jordan Chadwick ran a 50.5 to finish fifth in the 300, and a 19.2 clocking in the 100 was good for eighth.

Morgan Seelinger added a seventh-place finish in the triple jump at 33-6.

In the 4×400 relay, Mikayla Speake, Chadwick, Coker and Ashley Petz combined to run a 4:22.6 to contribute fifth-place points.

“I want to tell our ig group of seniors, who have been in our track rogram for so long, ow much I appreciate the edication and hard work they have iven over the years,” said Westbrook. “Each of them have ad outstanding high school areers in track and field here at Bryant, and they will be missed greatly.”



