Big second half spurs White Hornets past Blue in eighth grade game

Kellen Robinson pumped in 22 points and R.J. Newton and Mytorian Singleton combined for 22 more as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team captured a 53-32 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth graders at the Bethel Middle School gym on Tuesday night.

The win improved the White Hornets to 13-2 on the season going into a trip to Lake Hamilton on Thursday. Bryant Blue, now 5-4, travels to White Hall for its next game on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Blue led the game 8-5 after a quarter as L.C. Pitts and Gideon Motes each scored 4 points. White surged to an 18-14 halftime lead then led 37-24 going into the fourth quarter.

“It’s always fun when you’re able to put together big quarters like we did in the third and fourth, offensively,” said White Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “R.J. Newton stepped up with some big shots during key moments.

“Defensively, we held them to just 14 at the half, which is great,” he added. “We swarmed the ball and forced some turnovers in the third quarter which is what got us going on the offensive side.”

Newton and Singleton each had 11 points. Trent Ford added 5. Singleton also collected 10 rebounds and had five steals. Robinson picked up six boards while Newton had five assists.

For Bryant Blue, Pitts finished with 12 points, Motes 10 and Cason Trickey 9.

“Bryant Blue is talented and is well coached,” said Wrightner of Blue coach Steve Wilson. “I told my guys that they were going to come out aggressive and disciplined, which they did. Bryant Blue also played a great defensive first quarter against us.”