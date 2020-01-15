White defeats Blue in seventh-grade girls game

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School earned a 35-16 victory over the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Austyn Oholendt scored 21 points including a trio of 3-pointers to lead the White team, which hosts Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Brailey Kellum had 12 points for White. Madison Loggins 2.

“It was a great effort from all the girls,” said Bryant White coach Deanna Ward.

Up next for Bryant Blue will be a trip to Hot Springs Lakeside on Saturday for a jamboree.