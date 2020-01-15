White prevails over Blue in seventh-grade boys battle

The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School improved to 7-2 on the season with a 39-14 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday night.

“We put in a new defense on Monday and the players executed it very well,” said White Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “We applied pressure by changing up our press and half-court defenses early in the game to get several steals and easy baskets. The guys played discipline basketball and ran our offense well.”

White led 13-1 after a quarter and 25-3 at the half.

“Dylan Holman played great at the post position,” said Prescott. “Our guards fed him the ball and he had multiple baskets and offensive rebounds. Cedric Jones was our assist leader. He passed the ball very well and found the open guys.

“Darrell Moore and Nick Baker came off the bench and gave our team a lot of energy and hustle on both ends of the court,” he added.

Jonathan Frost led Blue with 10 points. Hudson Thomason and Jordan Walker added 2 each.

Bryant White hosts Cabot South on Tuesday, Jan. 21 while Bryant Blue returns to action this Saturday in a jamboree at Hot Springs Lakeside.