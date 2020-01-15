Blue Hornets seventh grade team prevails over Benton

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School earned a 20-17 victory over the Benton Panthers seventh grade team on Monday.

In a B game with Benton, Bryant Blue prevailed 8-5.

Bryant Blue is set to play in a jamboree at Hot Springs Lakeside on Saturday.

In the A team win over Benton, Bethel trailed 5-4 after a quarter and 10-8 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers’ lead was 15-14. But the Hornets held Benton to just 2 points in the final stanza to forge the win.

Jonathan Frost scored 11 points, Ryan Reynolds 4, Jordan Walker 3 and Ethan Williams 2.

In the B game, Daniel Barnes had 4. Ryan Green and Brady Roberts each added 2.

“We played hard and competed well against Benton,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook.