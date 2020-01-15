Blue Hornets seventh grade team prevails over Benton

January 15, 2020 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School earned a 20-17 victory over the Benton Panthers seventh grade team on Monday.

In a B game with Benton, Bryant Blue prevailed 8-5.

Bryant Blue is set to play in a jamboree at Hot Springs Lakeside on Saturday.

In the A team win over Benton, Bethel trailed 5-4 after a quarter and 10-8 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the Panthers’ lead was 15-14. But the Hornets held Benton to just 2 points in the final stanza to forge the win.

Jonathan Frost scored 11 points, Ryan Reynolds 4, Jordan Walker 3 and Ethan Williams 2.

In the B game, Daniel Barnes had 4. Ryan Green and Brady Roberts each added 2.

“We played hard and competed well against Benton,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

