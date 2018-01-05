Big second quarter spurs Anthony past Blue Hornets seventh-grade team

At the end of the first quarter, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School trailed their counterparts from the Anthony School in Little Rock by 12-8 as James Billingley hit a pair of 3’s and Evan Lamb added a basket.

But from that point on the Anthony Panthers out-scored the Hornets 31-7 on the way to a 43-15 victory at the Bethel gym.

The Hornets struggled from the field. The only basket they managed was a 3 from Chaney Crosby in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, they were limited to free throws by Luke Bickerstaff, Gage Horn and Tyler Pinney.

The Panthers led 30-11 at the half then outscored the Hornets 7-0 in the third quarter.

The Bethel seventh graders are scheduled to return to action on Saturday at Sheridan. They’ll host Lake Hamilton on Tuesday, Jan. 9.