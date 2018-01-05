Sanders sparks Bryant Blue to victory over Panthers

Demetrius Sanders pumped in 16 points including a breakaway dunk to lead the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School to a 45-32 victory over the Anthony School Panthers of Little Rock on Thursday night at the Bethel gym.

Brooks Edmonson added 8 points with Zach Foote and Jaylen Williams contributing 5 each. Isaac Devine and Evan Barrett scored 4 apiece and Daniel Taylor 3.

The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter. Bethel’s points came on a 3 from Taylor and two buckets by Sanders.

In the second period, Sanders scored half of his total for the night while Williams scored his 5 including a 3 and Edmonson added a pair of buckets as the Hornets pushed out to a 24-15 lead at the half.

Foote hit a 3 in the third quarter with Sanders, Barrett and Edmonson adding baskets. Bethel led 33-25 going into the final stanza.

Devine got his 4 points after than including the Hornets’ lone pair of free-throw conversions. Foote, Sanders, Barrett and Edmonson helped preserve and extend the final margin.

The Hornets are set to visit Sheridan on Saturday before taking on Benton at Bryant Middle School gym on Monday, Jan. 8.