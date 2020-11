BJHS White dance team earn honors at Morrilton competition

MORRILTON — The Bryant Junior High White eighth grade dance team captured first place in Hop Hop and Judges’ Choice-Overall Showmanship honors at the Southern Spirit Virtual Competition on Friday, Oct. 31.

Members of the team, which is coached by Jennifer Blankenship, included Ella Everhart, Caroline Greiner, Chelsea Jensen, Addison Jones, Maryunna King, Kami Little, Anaiya Lofton, Ellie Russell, Rylee Rutledge, Alanah Sharlow, Asjah Ward and Janasia Washington.