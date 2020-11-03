Freshman Hornets host Benton seeking unbeaten season

November 3, 2020 Football

The Bryant Hornets freshman team can complete a second consecutive undefeated season tonight with a win over the Benton Panthers freshman team at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets have already clinched the championship of the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference. A win would run a winning streak to 20. The last team to defeat a Bryant freshman team was Benton at the end of the 2018 season.

In addition, a win would even the all-time series between the two since 1986. Currently, Benton holds a 19-18-1 advantage.

This season, Bryant has averaged out-scoring its opponents 40-5, allowing 887 yards of total offense while gaining 1,882 yards. 

Last week, the Hornets defeated Conway White 41-9 while Benton beat Cabot South 12-7, enabling Bryant to wrap up the league title. The Panthers improved to 4-2 in the league and 5-4 overall. 

It was the fifth conference championship in the last six years for Bryant.

