Black Sox begin play in Junior Legion State on Friday

CONWAY — The Area 1 District tournament champion Bryant Black Sox open play in the 2019 Junior American Legion State Tournament on Friday at 10 a.m., against Mountain Home, the runner up from Area 2.

The Sox are 24-7 on the season and swept through the Area tournament undefeated including the 12-2 win over the Little Rock Diamondbacks.

The team, managed by Ozzie Hurt, includes Ethan Andrews, Tyler Bates, Gavin Burton, Dakota Clay, Noah Davis, Peyton Dillon, Will Hathcote, Andrew Hatman, Aaron Morgan, Colby Morrow, Kyler Pabon, J.T. Parker, Ryan Riggs, Blaine Sears, Lawson Speer, Hayden Thompson, Josh Turner and Logan White. In addition, the members of the Bryant 15U team are listed on the Bryant Junior roster.

Here are the brackets for the double-elimination tourney:

2019 JUNIOR AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bear Stadium, University of Central Arkansas, Conway

Friday, July 12

Game 1 — Bryant Black Sox vs. Mountain Home, 10 a.m.

Game 2 — Jacksonville Gwatney vs. Benton Sportshop, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Brinkley vs. Sheridan Swarm, 5 p.m.

Game 4 — Texarkana vs. Little Rock Diamondbacks, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Game 5 — Game 1 loser vs. game 3 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 2 loser vs. game 4 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 1 winner vs. game 3 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 2 winner vs. game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 14

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs. game 7 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 winner vs. game 8 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 11 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 13 — Game 10 winner vs. game 11 winner, 7:30 p.m.

*Pairings for games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.