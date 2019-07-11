Bryant Youth All-Stars begin play in Regional action

The All-Star teams of the Bryant Athletic Association begin play in the respective divisions of the Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Southwest Regional tournaments this week.

For the Bryant 6U and 5U teams, the T-Ball Regional, held in Sherwood, begins with pool play today. The Bryant 6U team was set to debut at 1 p.m., against Westside Mobile, Ala., They’ll play Lonoke at 5 p.m. On Friday, the 6’s take on Sylvan Hills at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Bryant 5’s face Ouachita County at 3 p.m. today then play the Benton 6U team on Friday at 11 a.m., and the Sylvan Hills 6U at 3 p.m.

Bracket play begins on Saturday.

The Bryant 5’s, coached by Brandon Nichols, include Aiden Beadle, Logan Estell, Luke Gaston, Dondre Harris, Elijah Hartzell, Ashton Jordan, Sawyer Martin, Wyatt Mickens, Israel Miles, Cruz Nichols, Lakeston Rice and Lawson Verdell.

The Bryant 6’s, coached by Matt Orender, include, Cru Billins, Jacob Bohanna, Paxton Clegg, Carter Danley, Gannon Drake, Aaron Joyner, Kolt Kelley, Nate McGough, Chance Orender, Nick Smith, Tait Thompson and Harper VanHoose.

The Bryant 7U team will be playing in the “Coach Pitch” tournament at Jonesboro. Pool play begins on Friday. At 2 p.m., Bryant will play the Jonesboro 7’s. At 5 p.m., they’ll take on Paragould-Weatherford. On Saturday, Bryant plays Blytheville at 12:30 p.m., then the Paragould Lumberjacks at 2 p.m.

Bryant play begins on Sunday.

The 7’s, coached by Brandon McNabb, include Brantlee Baker, Bryson Baxter, Jayce Canter, Jack Gore, Jack Henry, Graham Horn, Javon Lowden, Myles McNab, Luke Olson, Eli Schultz, Caden Tolleson and Bryston Trusty.

The Bryant 8U team, which won the “Machine Pitch” State championship will be in Daphne, Ala. In pool play today, they’ll take on Mims, Fla., at 1:30 p.m., then Fairhope, Ala. B, at 6 p.m. On Friday, Bryant will take on Florence, Ala., at 9:30 a.m.

Bracket play commences on Saturday.

The 8’s, coached by Bill Lloyd, include Trey Atkins, Cade Jackson, Gabriel Jordan, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cach McCrary, Sawyer McPherson, Rizer Rue, Judah Summers, Landen Verdell and Fletcher Young.

The State champion 9U team is set to play in the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional tournament in D’Iberville, Miss. In pool play today, they’ll take on Magee, Miss., at 11 a.m. On Friday, Bryuant takes the host team at 1 p.m. and plays Florence, Ala., at 3.

The single-elimination bracket play starts on Sunday.

The 9’s, coached by Rick Brown, include, Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Evan Hill, Wyatt Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kaden Simmons and Crews Thomason.

The double-elimination 10-year-old Southside Regional in Seminole, Texas, begins today with the State champion Bryant team playing Magee, Miss., at 1:30 p.m. If they win, they’ll play on Friday at 2:30 p.m. If they lose, they’ll return to action at 7:30 p.m., on Friday.

The 10’s, coached by Greg Riggs, include Blake Brower, Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Jackson Duran, Jake Elliott, Drake Fikes, Gunner Frazier, Austin Hastings, Cooper Hatman, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee and Jackson Trusty.

The Bryant 12’s, who captured the 2019 State title, plays in Regionals at Siloam Springs. The double-elimination tournament begins on Friday, but Bryant earned a first-round bye and will debut at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday against the winner of the Littlefield, Texas-Siloam Springs game from Friday night.

The 12’s, coached by Paul Speer, include J.T. Allen, Luke Andrews, Gavyn Benson, Eli Berry, Cohen Chalmers, Blaine Duer, Kolby Duncan, Avery Heidelberg, Dante Hernandez, Landon Jackson, E.J. Keith, Colt Martin, Braxton Speer, Aiden Stout, Hudson Thomason.

The Bryant 15’s, runner-up in the South Arkansas State championship, will play in the Babe Ruth Regional in Pine Bluff beginning on July 18. The bracket for the tournament has yet to be released.

The 15’s, coached by Darren Hurt and Jerry East, include J.T. Parker, Caleb Greiner, Gavin Burton, Connor Martin, Drew Hatman, Calvin Myles, Colby Morrow, Braxton Prather, Jaxon Ham, Cade Parker, Logan White, Dylan Jones, Hayden Thompson and Kyler Pabon.