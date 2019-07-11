Bryant swimmers qualify for Team Arkansas at Jr. Olympics

Nine members of the BASS swim team of Bryant have qualified for the 75-member Team Arkansas, which will compete against teams from all over the country at the Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C.

The Bryant contingent includes

Eli Wells, who qualified in the 50-yard freestyle, the 50-yard breaststroke, the 100 breaststroke and the 100 freestyle;

Dylan Middleton, who qualified in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 butterfly, 100 free and 100 fly;

Jack Landrum, 200 individual medley, 50 breast, 100 fly, 100 backstroke, 50 free, 50 back, 50 fly and 100 free;

Jae Landrum, 50 breast, 100 breast, 100 free and 50 back;

Kayleigh Baker, 50 free, 200 free, 200 IM, 200 back, 100 back, 100 breast and 100 free;

Jonathan Rolen, 100 fly, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 breast and 100 free;

Jagger Mercing, 50 free, 50 back 50 fly, 100 back and 100 free;

Zoe Guillory, 200 IM, 100 back, 50 free, 50 fly and 50 back;

James Reade, 200 free, 50 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 breast and 100 free.

According to Coach Matthew McCabe, Team Arkansas took second place while competing in the 2018 Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.