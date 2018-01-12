Blue Hornets challenge NLR Gold before giving way late

January 12, 2018 Boys Basketball

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After three quarters, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School led the tough North Little Rock Gold team, 35-32, but they just couldn’t hold off North Little Rock’s fourth-quarter surge and wound up absorbing a 46-41 loss on Thursday night.

“I thought our kids played extremely hard,” said Bryant Blue coach Steve Wilson. “We were in the game up to the very end. I think this team has shown a lot of improvement.”

Brooks Edmonson had 4 points and Zach Foote 3 in the first quarter as the Hornets staked out a 13-11 lead going into the second period.

In the second quarter, Foote added 4 points and Isaac Devine hit a 3 as part of a 5-point quarter. But North Little Rock Gold surged to a 28-22 lead by the break.

The Hornets, however, held the Wildcats to just 4 points in the third quarter and pushed ahead. Demetrius Sanders pumped in 6 points in the quarter. Jaylen Williams scored 5 and Edmonson had another basket.

But Bryant Blue was held to 6 points in the final stanza as the Wildcats surged to victory.

Sanders finished with 11 points in the game. Foote added 9 and Williams 8. Edmonson pitched in with 6, Devine 5. Chase McCormick and Joshua Blackmon pitched in with 2 each.

The Hornets are set to return to action at Lake Hamilton on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

