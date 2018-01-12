White Hornets top Pine Bluff in eighth-grade game; fall short in seventh-grade contest

PINE BLUFF — With a dry spell in their schedule from Dec. 18 to Jan. 18, Bryant White Hornets head coach John Harrison picked up games for his seventh- and eighth-grade teams from Bryant Middle School against some stout competition from Pine Bluff. And the Hornets prevailed in the eighth-grade game 40-25. In the seventh-grade game, the Hornets played a 14-1 Pine Bluff team before absorbing a 28-22 setback.

The eighth-grade Hornets, now 8-2, will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 18, at home against Sylvan Hills. The seventh-grade team is scheduled to host Greenbrier on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

“We played a very talented and big Pine Bluff team,” Harrison said of the Zebras’ eighth-grade squad. “They were 6’3”, 6’3” inside and played their 6’5” seventh grader up in the game.

“It was a half-court game in the first half and we had trouble scoring,” he noted. “We switched to our press in the second half and turned them over.

“Khasen Robinson played his best game finished with 12 points and several assists,” the coach said. “Isaiah Kearney finished with 12 points and was 6 for 6 at the line.”

In the seventh-grade game, the Hornets faced the 6’5” player.

“We couldn’t keep him off the glass,” Harrison said. “I thought we played well but we keep missing free throws. In three losses, this group has, we have missed 52 free throws. We led late in all three losses but can’t make the free throws when they count the most.

“Braylen Montgomery, Cori Nichols and Jordan Knox continue to play well,” the coach mentioned.