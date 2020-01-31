Blue Hornets comeback thwarted at the end against Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team roared back from a 16-point deficit to get within 3 points of the Hot Springs Trojans on Thursday night. With four seconds left, they had the ball with a chance to tie. But a turnover cost them as Hot Springs held on for a 39-33 victory.

On Tuesday, the Hornets 48-35 loss to Cabot South at the Bethel gym.

Bryant Blue is set to travel to Cabot North on Tuesday, Feb. 4, before concluding their season on Monday, Feb. 10, at Benton.

Against Hot Springs, L.C. Pitts led the Hornets with 12 points. Gideon Motes added 8, Andrew Karp 7 while Cason Trickey and Devyn Steingisser each adding 3.

Hot Springs led just 4-2 after a quarter. It was 17-11 at the half then the lead got to 16 in the third quarter before the Hornets started to rally.

“We played lethargic the first half and the first part of the third quarter,” noted Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We did mount a big comeback but fell just short.

“I was really proud of the effort the last seven minutes of the game,” he added. “But disappointed in our first-half effort and execution.”

Against Cabot South, Trickey scored 16 points and Pitts had 15. Layton Baugh and Karp each added 2.

“We played extremely hard but missed some easy shots early,” said Wilson. “The intensity was there.

“They made a big run on us midway through the first half where we struggled with their press and they capitalized off it,” he added.

South led 15-8 after a quarter and 22-14 at halftime. It was 35-28 going into the fourth quarter.