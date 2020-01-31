Bryant Blue seventh-grade team dominates Hot Springs

January 31, 2020 Boys Basketball

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team built a 7-1 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 19-3 advantage by halftime on the way to a 30-10 win over the Hot Springs Trojans on Thursday night.

Jonathan Frost led the scoring for the Hornets with 14 points. Karter Ratliff added 8, Ethan Williams 6 and Ryan Reynolds 2.

“The guys played well and executed well on both ends of the floor,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “It was definitely the best outing of the season in terms of execution.”

Bryant Blue evened its record at 7-7 with the victory. They try to end the season on a positive note when they conclude the campaign on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Cabot North.

