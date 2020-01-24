Blue Hornets’ early struggles result in loss at Lakeside in seventh-grade game

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School fell behind 12-4 in the first quarter and never quite recovered as they absorbed a 30-22 loss to the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams on Thursday night.

It was 19-8 at the half then the Hornets rallied in the third quarter. They trailed 23-16 going into the fourth.

Jonathan Frost scored 14 points. Ethan Williams added 6 and Karter Ratliff scored 2.

“They guys played hard, but we did not execute well enough on either end of the floor to beat a good team like Lakeside,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We will continue to work and get better execution on both ends of the floor.”

The Hornets host Cabot South on Tuesday.