Central Arkansas Junior High Conference boys standings through 1/23

January 23, 2020 Boys Basketball

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE

2019-20 boys standings

Team                           Conf.

North Little Rock         3-0

Bryant                         3-1

Lake Hamilton             3-1

Conway White            2-2

LR Catholic                  2-2

Benton                        1-2

Cabot South                1-2

Conway Blue               1-3

Cabot North                0-3

Thursday, Jan 9

Bryant 62, Conway Blue 31

Cabot South 33, Benton 25

Conway White 26, LR Catholic 25

Lake Hamilton 49, Cabot North 29

Monday, Jan. 13

Bryant 52, Cabot South 48

Conway White 40, Conway Blue 34

LR Catholic 34, Cabot North 33 

North Little Rock 59, Lake Hamilton 55

Thursday, Jan. 16

Lake Hamilton 45, Bryant 23 

LR Catholic 36, Benton 28 

Conway Blue 40, Cabot South 38 

North Little Rock 48, Conway White 34 

Thursday, Jan 23

Bryant 47, LR Catholic 43 

Benton 42, Conway Blue 39 

North Little Rock 43, Cabot North 38

Lake Hamilton 35, Conway White 32

Cabot South 41, LR Central 31

Monday, Jan. 27

Bryant at Cabot North

Benton at North Little Rock

Cabot South at Lake Hamilton

Conway Blue at LR Catholic

Thursday, Jan. 29

North Little Rock at Bryant

Lake Hamilton at Benton

LR Catholic at Cabot South

Cabot North at Conway White

Monday, Feb. 3

Benton at Conway White

Cabot South at Cabot North

Conway Blue at North Little Rock

LR Catholic at Lake Hamilton

Thursday, Feb. 6

Conway White at Bryant

Cabot North at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Conway Blue

North Little Rock at Cabot South

Monday, Feb. 10

Bryant at Benton

Cabot North at Conway Blue

Conway White at Cabot South

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

