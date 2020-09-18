Blue Hornets improve to 3-0 with win over Sheridan

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High improved to 3-0 on the season with a 28-14 victory over Sheridan Thursday night on Everett Field at Hornets Stadium.
Quarterback Jordan Walker threw for a pair of touchdowns. Jaysean Robinson scored on the ground and the Hornets’ defense put up a TD.
“We got a lot of guys a lot of snaps,” said Hornets head coach Josh Akers. “I was happy with how we played.”
Robinson started the scoring with a 65-yard bolt. For the two-point conversion, Walker threw to Ryan Reynolds.
Walker found Jonathan Frost for an 18-yard touchdown completion to add to the scoring. A try for two failed.
Linebacker J.T. Allen scooped and scored for the next touchdown.
To cap off the scoring Karter Ratliff hauled in a 6-yard TD pass from Walker. Robinson ran in the conversion.
Bryant Blue returns to action next Thursday at home against Conway Blue.