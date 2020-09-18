Bryant tennis team defeated by Cabot

Photos courtesy of Angie Keith

Canon Hill (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

CABOT — The Bryant High School tennis team’s struggles continued on Thursday when they were swept in varsity and junior varsity matches against Cabot.

In singles matches, Bryant’s Kate Keith and Nick Skiavo both put up a valiant effort before losing 4-8. Keith played Molly Madar and Skiavo took on Timothy Oh.

In the number one doubles matches, Bryant’s Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz fell 3-8 to Emma Turner and Chloe Miller while Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner came up short 4-8 against Will Adcock and Aiden Hamp.

Kate Keith (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Cabot’s Taylor Usery won the number two singles match among the girls, defeating Chelsea Nwankwo, 8-0. For the boys, Preston Harmon defeated Bryant’s Tristan Shamlin, 8-2.

The number two doubles matches went to Cabot as well with Delaney Ringgold and Reese Turner winning 8-3 over Bryant’s Megan Brown and Janie Ray. Kellar Ringgold and Chase Smith prevailed 8-1 over Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus.

In JV action, Bryant’s Canon Hill fell to Leyton Spencer, 0-6, while Zoe Cates lost 0-6 to Cabot’s Bre Hall and Jennifer Brown lost 2-6 to Hattie Huffmaster.

In junior varsity girls doubles, Cabot’s Ally Miller and Blyss Miller defeated Aderienne Shelton and Destiny Galindo, 6-0, and Ava Loe and Ivy Loe won 6-0 over Kylie LaRosa and Daven Ross.

Daven Ross (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)

Corwin Martin (Photo courtesy of Angie Keith)