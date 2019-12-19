Blue Hornets seventh grade team wins second straight

December 18, 2019 Boys Basketball

Allowing just 8 points over the first three quarters, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School forged a 23-18 victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Jonathan Frost scored 12 points to lead the way as the Hornets improved to 3-4 this season with their second consecutive victory.

“The boys played hard and battled through a little adversity,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “We continue to execute a little better each game. Our defense definitely kept them at bay and allowed us to have the upper hand most of the game.”

Ethan Williams scored 4 points and Karter Ratliff had 3. Matthew Glover and Jordan Walker scored 2 each.

Bethel led 5-2 after a quarter and it was 8-6 at the half. Going into the fourth, the Hornets’ advantage was 14-8.

The game was the last before the Christmas break for Bryant Blue. Next action will be at Lake Hamilton on Jan. 6, 2020.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!