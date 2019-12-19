Blue Hornets seventh grade team wins second straight

Allowing just 8 points over the first three quarters, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School forged a 23-18 victory over the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

Jonathan Frost scored 12 points to lead the way as the Hornets improved to 3-4 this season with their second consecutive victory.

“The boys played hard and battled through a little adversity,” said Bethel coach Joe Cook. “We continue to execute a little better each game. Our defense definitely kept them at bay and allowed us to have the upper hand most of the game.”

Ethan Williams scored 4 points and Karter Ratliff had 3. Matthew Glover and Jordan Walker scored 2 each.

Bethel led 5-2 after a quarter and it was 8-6 at the half. Going into the fourth, the Hornets’ advantage was 14-8.

The game was the last before the Christmas break for Bryant Blue. Next action will be at Lake Hamilton on Jan. 6, 2020.