Blue Hornets seventh-grade teams falter in final home contest

January 31, 2018 Boys Basketball

James Billingsley drives to the basket between two Hot Springs defenders. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School hosted the Hot Springs Junior Trojans in A and B games on Tuesday night for their final home game of the 2017-18 season.

Hot Springs prevailed in both contests. In the A game, it was 36-21. In the B game, 26-19.

In the A game, the Trojans ran out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and led 26-12 at the half. It was 32-14 going into the fourth quarter.

James Billingsley led Bethel with 8 points. Alex Skelley added 4. Jackson Fluger, Luke Bickerstaff, Carson Nagle and Aiden Baker each had 2, Destin Jenkins 1.

In the B game, Bethel held a 7-3 lead after the first stanza but Hot Springs surged to a 15-9 advantage by halftime and held a 23-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fluger paced the Hornets with 5 points. Travis Zhou scored 4 and Colm Taylor had 3. Chaney Crosby, Joshua Luster and Evan Lamb pitched in with 2 apiece. Sawyer Matthews added a free throw.

Gage Horn launches a 3. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Aden Palmer follows through on a shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Joshua Luster pops a jumper off a screen from teammate. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Carson Nagle drives to the hoop. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Evan Lamb releases a shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Jackson Fluger finishes off a drive. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Sawyer Matthews gets hit as he releases a jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Chaney Crosby tries to get a shot away over a Hot Springs defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Blue head coach Steve Wilson instructs his players during a timeout. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

