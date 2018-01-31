Blue Hornets seventh-grade teams falter in final home contest

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School hosted the Hot Springs Junior Trojans in A and B games on Tuesday night for their final home game of the 2017-18 season.

Hot Springs prevailed in both contests. In the A game, it was 36-21. In the B game, 26-19.

In the A game, the Trojans ran out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and led 26-12 at the half. It was 32-14 going into the fourth quarter.

James Billingsley led Bethel with 8 points. Alex Skelley added 4. Jackson Fluger, Luke Bickerstaff, Carson Nagle and Aiden Baker each had 2, Destin Jenkins 1.

In the B game, Bethel held a 7-3 lead after the first stanza but Hot Springs surged to a 15-9 advantage by halftime and held a 23-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Fluger paced the Hornets with 5 points. Travis Zhou scored 4 and Colm Taylor had 3. Chaney Crosby, Joshua Luster and Evan Lamb pitched in with 2 apiece. Sawyer Matthews added a free throw.