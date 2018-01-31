White Hornets fall in OT at Lake Hamilton in seventh-grade battle

PEARCY — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School battled the Lake Hamilton Wolves team into overtime but poor free-throw shooting cost them as they wound up on the wrong side of a 44-38 final.

The Bryant team closes out its 2017-18 season this Saturday in a tournament hosted in Cabot.

“We lost to a good Lake Hamilton group,” said Bryant coach John Harrison. “We had trouble scoring and did not shot the ball well. We were 0 for 12 from 3-point and struggled to make shots around the basket.”

Bryant led by a point with 1:50 left to play but went 1 for 8 from the free throw line the rest of regulation.

“We were 1 for 16 from the line and Lake Hamilton was 12 of 18 for the game,” Harrison said. “This group could very easily be undefeated, but we can’t make free throws.”

Jordan Knox led the Hornets with 14 points. Cori Nichols added 12 and Braylen Montgomery had 6.