Blue Hornets snap back with big second half in win over Conway Blue

January 9, 2020 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team got back on track Thursday night with a 52-35 win over the Conway Blue Wampus Cats at the Bryant Junior High gym. Cairon Allen and L.C. Pitts combined for 28 points to lead the Hornets, who snapped a two-game slump and improved to 5-2 overall this season going into a game on Monday at Cabot South.

The game was tight early. Conway Blue led 11-9 after a quarter then Bryant managed a 20-19 edge at the half. In the third quarter, the Hornets outscored the Cats 12-5 to take control of the game.

“We were giving up too many points against the press the first half,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We went back to a half-court defense and that seemed to help us beat their press. The kids played extremely hard the second half and things started to click for us.”

Allen and Pitts each had 14 in the game. Layton Baugh and Cason Trickey added 6 each and Gideon Motes had 5. Logan Geissler pitched in with 3 while Andrew Karp and Tyler McCormick scored 2 apiece.

