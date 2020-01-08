White seventh-grade boys breeze to win over Cabot North

January 8, 2020 Boys Basketball

Darrell Moore scored 11 points and had a big night on the boards to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 41-12 win over the Cabot North Panthers at the BMS gym on Tuesday night.

“We were very disciplined,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “We played our fast-paced style of basketball and forced quite a few turnovers that led to some easy baskets.

“Darrell Moore played great at the post position,” he added. “He had multiple rebounds and shot 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.”

Elem Shelby added 8 points and five steals while Cedric Jones scored 6 points to go with four assists.

The Hornets improved to 5-2 on the season going into Thursday’s trip to North Little Rock.

