White seventh-grade girls suffer first loss, narrowly

After winning their first five games before the holiday break, the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School returned to the court on Tuesday night and suffered their first loss of the season, 23-21, to Cabot North.

“We got in foul trouble early and didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line or the field,” said Lady Hornets coach DeAnna Ward. “We were very sluggish after the Christmas break.”

Austyn Oholendt scored 8 points for Bryant White. Bailey Kellum added 7. Madison Loggins, Jynni Neel and Aniston Sweet scored 2 each. Loggins and Kayla Martin each had six rebounds.

The Lady Hornets travel to North Little Rock for their next game on Thursday.