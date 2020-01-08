White Hornets overwhelm Junior Panthers

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High ran out to a 29-0 halftime score as they breezed to a 38-13 win over the Cabot North Panthers on Tuesday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Hornets improved to 8-2 on the season going into a trip to North Little Rock Gold on Thursday.

R.J. Newton led the effort with 10 points and five assists. Kellen Robinson added 8 points and four steals while Trent Ford scored 6 points, collected three boards and made three steals. James Martin pitched in with 4 points and six caroms.

The Hornets were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter as they blew out to a 20-0 lead.

“”We shot the ball really well,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We did not try to force shots and we moved the ball around good. We looked for that extra pass to get a better look, and it paid off. I’m even more pleased at how well we played defensively.

“Our mentality was to come in and play our game as usual,” he added. “We wanted to be aggressive defensively, work deflections, force turnovers, and take care of the basketball, which we did.

“R.J. Newton and Kellen Robinson played well offensively,” the coach said. “James Martin came off the bench with high energy and scored a couple of baskets as well.”

“Overall, we played well, I am proud of those guys. We still have some things to work on to prepare for the game Thursday.”