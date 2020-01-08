Bryant White girls extract some payback against Cabot North

After suffering a 32-25 loss at Cabot North on Dec. 17, the Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High got a chance for a little payback on Tuesday night and came away with a 41-30 victory as Brilynn Findley pumped in 26 points.

“The girls worked hard over the break and we have really worked on our man offenses and our half-court defense along with rebounding,” said Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “Tonight, it showed. We won the rebound battle with 21 to 15. We won the turnover margin with committing 15 to their 18 and were able to steal the ball 16 times with our aggressive half-court defense.

“We still only shot 9 of 19 free throws but it showed that we were aggressive in getting to the rim,” he noted. “We are doing much better in shot selection, but we still need to work on ball control and unforced turnovers.”

Rihanna Ware added 6 points, A’Niyah Livingston hit a 3-pointer. Camille Calhoun and Kristen Reese scored 2 each with Emeril Jones and Macie Williams hitting a free throw apiece.

Bryant White led 7-4 after a quarter but trailed 21-17 at the half.

“We found ourselves down by 4 at the half and I urged the girls to push through and they realized that 4 points is nothing in basketball,” Perry said. “We took the lead early in the third quarter and never looked back.”

It was 31-26 going into the fourth quarter.

“The girls were able to surge in the second half allowing only 9 points and scoring 24,” Perry noted. “It was good to beat a great Cabot North team.

“We will work hard the next couple of days to get ready for North Little Rock Gold who we haven’t seen since the first game of the year,” he added. “It will be interesting to see how the two teams have changed since then. I’m extremely proud of the team and I know they will work hard to finish out our second half of the season.”

The Lady Hornets will play at North Little Rock Gold on Thursday.