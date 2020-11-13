Blue Hornets step in and absorb narrow loss to Lakeside

With the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team quarantined due to the coronavirus, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team stepped in to take on Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday night at Bryant Junior High. Bryant Blue’s game at Cabot North was cancelled due to the virus among the Cabot players.

Given short notice, the Hornets, sparked by Jonathan Frost’s 16 points, nearly rallied to win. But Lakeside held on for a 37-35 victory.

The Hornets trailed just 6-5 after a quarter and only 15-13 at the half. Lakeside made a push in the third quarter to increase the margin to 28-21. Blue rallied down the stretch but came up a basket short.

“I thought our kids showed a lot of improvement,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson, whose team dropped a tough opener at North Little Rock, 48-16, on Tuesday. “We need to improve our shot selection, but we came back at the end and gave ourselves a chance.”

Kellen Farmer added 8 points. Cameron Trancoso scored 5 with Ryan Green and Brady Roberts each adding 2.

Blue is set to play again on Monday at Lake Hamilton.