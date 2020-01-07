Blue Hornets unable to overcome slow start

January 6, 2020 Boys Basketball

Cairon Allen (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

It took a half for the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High to knock off the rust from their holiday break. In the process, they fell behind 16-7 in the first half against the rival Benton Panthers Monday night. 

Though the Hornets rallied in the second half, they came up short in the end, suffering a 28-26 loss at the BJHS gym.

“We didn’t shoot well,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We turned the ball over on our passing, not coming to meet the passes and passing on our heels.”

Andrew Karp (20) tries to drive around tight defense. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Cairon Allen led the Hornets with 8 points. Cason Trickey added 5. Layton Baugh and L.C. Pitts scored 4 apiece with Gideon Motes adding 3 and Tyler McCormick 2.

The loss dropped the Hornets to 4-2 on the season going into a home game against Conway Blue on Thursday.

L.C. Pitts (4) goes up for a shot after driving past a Benton defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
Bryant’s Devyn Steingisser (52) works to get into defensive position. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)
