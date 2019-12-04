Blue Hornets whip Panthers again, bump record to 4-0

December 4, 2019 Boys Basketball

Cairon Allen and L.C. Pitts combined for 22 points and seven other players contributed to the scoring as the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team forged a 48-34 victory over the Cabot North Panthers as the two teams played for the second night in a row, this time at Bethel Middle School.

On Monday, the Hornets handed the Panthers a 35-19 loss at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“We came out a little sluggish and were not ready to play like we should have been to start the game,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

The contest was tied 10-10 after a quarter. By halftime, the Hornets had eked out a 19-16 lead. In the third quarter, however, Bryant Blue outscored the Panthers 17-5 to take control of the game.

“We started the second half with a lot more intensity and focus, which helped us get the lead from 3 at the half to over 20 at times in the fourth quarter,” Wilson noted.
Layton Baugh and Cason Trickey each finished with 6 points for the Hornets. Andrew Karp added 5 and Parker Adams 3. Tyler McCormick, Devyn Steingisser and Gideon Motes scored 2 each.

The win improved Bryant Blue to 4-0 on the season going into a showdown with Bryant White on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

