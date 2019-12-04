Blue Hornets whip Panthers again, bump record to 4-0

Cairon Allen and L.C. Pitts combined for 22 points and seven other players contributed to the scoring as the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade team forged a 48-34 victory over the Cabot North Panthers as the two teams played for the second night in a row, this time at Bethel Middle School.

On Monday, the Hornets handed the Panthers a 35-19 loss at the Bryant Junior High gym.

“We came out a little sluggish and were not ready to play like we should have been to start the game,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson.

The contest was tied 10-10 after a quarter. By halftime, the Hornets had eked out a 19-16 lead. In the third quarter, however, Bryant Blue outscored the Panthers 17-5 to take control of the game.

“We started the second half with a lot more intensity and focus, which helped us get the lead from 3 at the half to over 20 at times in the fourth quarter,” Wilson noted.

Layton Baugh and Cason Trickey each finished with 6 points for the Hornets. Andrew Karp added 5 and Parker Adams 3. Tyler McCormick, Devyn Steingisser and Gideon Motes scored 2 each.

The win improved Bryant Blue to 4-0 on the season going into a showdown with Bryant White on Tuesday, Dec. 10.