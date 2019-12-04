Bryant Middle seventh-grade girls victorious in opener

The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School out-scored the Sylvan Hills Lady Bears, 11-4, in the first half to take control of their season-opening game at the BMS gym on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets went on to a 19-10 victory.

Austyn Oholendt and Madison Loggins combined for 15 points in the effort for Bryant White. Oholendt had 8 points and Loggins hauled down seven rebounds to go with her 7 points. Brailey Kellum added 2 points with Kayla Martin and Brooklynn Parker hit a free throw apiece. Martin collected four rebounds.

“The girls played hard,” said Lady Hornets head coach DeAnna Ward. “I am very proud of them.”

White led 4-2 after a quarter. After extending the advantage in the second period, they built the lead to 13-7 by the end of the third.

The team will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 10 against crosstown rival Bryant Blue of Bethel Middle School.