White Hornets run past Sylvan Hills, improve to 2-0

December 4, 2019 Boys Basketball

The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High improved to 2-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 45-27 victory over the Sylvan Hills Bears at the Bryant Middle School gym.

T.J. Lindsey scored 14 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead the way. Kellen Robinson added 9 points, Grant Johnson 7 and R.J. Newton pitched in with 6 points and five assists.

“Sylvan Hills was a very tough team,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “They ran with us and matched up well.

“We didn’t play as hard and as fast as we should have players, but I am proud of the way our guys pulled through to get the win,” he added. “We didn’t turn the ball over much. We had seven total turnovers comparted to Sylvan Hills’ 19. We had a total of 12 team steals.

“We have some things we have to work on, watching film of the game will help us a lot,” the coach concluded.

The Hornets led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and expanded the margin to 25-16 at the half. It was 34-21 by the end of the third quarter.

Bryant White is set to play again on Thursday at North Little Rock.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

