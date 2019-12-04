Bethel boys roll past North for first victory

After two narrow defeats to start the season before Thanksgiving, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School forged a 29-13 victory over the Cabot North Panthers Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

“We played with a lot of energy and executed better on both ends,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We rebounded better on both ends and we got a lot of good looks at the basket on offense.”

Balance scoring helped with Jonathan Frost leading the way with 10 points. Karter Ratliff had 7, Matthew Glover 6 and Ethan Williams 5. Ryan Reynolds pitched in with a free throw.

Bethel broke out to a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and held an 18-8 advantage at the half. The Hornets held Cabot North to 1 point in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 26-9 going into the fourth.

Bryant Blue will play next on Monday, Dec. 9, at Bethel against Lake Hamilton.