Bethel boys roll past North for first victory

December 4, 2019 Boys Basketball

After two narrow defeats to start the season before Thanksgiving, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School forged a 29-13 victory over the Cabot North Panthers Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

“We played with a lot of energy and executed better on both ends,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We rebounded better on both ends and we got a lot of good looks at the basket on offense.”

Balance scoring helped with Jonathan Frost leading the way with 10 points. Karter Ratliff had 7, Matthew Glover 6 and Ethan Williams 5. Ryan Reynolds pitched in with a free throw.

Bethel broke out to a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and held an 18-8 advantage at the half. The Hornets held Cabot North to 1 point in the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 26-9 going into the fourth.

Bryant Blue will play next on Monday, Dec. 9, at Bethel against Lake Hamilton.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

