White Lady Hornets topple Sylvan Hills, earn first win

Brilynn Findley scored 22 points including a trio of 3-pointers to spark the Bryant White Lady Hornets to their first win of the season, 35-18, over Sylvan Hills on Tuesday at the Bryant Middle School gym.

The Lady Hornets had opened their season on Nov. 21 with a 27-20 loss to North Little Rock Gold. They play at North Little Rock on Thursday.

“We had a better night than before Thanksgiving,” acknowledged Lady Hornets’ coach Ben Perry. “We came out aggressive and even though we had a slow start we accelerated in second quarter to create a big lead.”

Bryant White led just 4-0 at the end of the first quarter but held a 21-7 advantage at the half.

“We missed a lot of shots and we didn’t defend around the basket as much as I would have liked,” Perry said. “We need to clean up our defense around the rim, but we compensated with 22 steals plus we caused an additional 10 turnovers. Our turnovers were high our last game and we trimmed them down to 17. This is still high but much better than 29.”

At the end of the third quarter, the lead was 28-13.

“We were able to create steals with our aggressive press that led to quick points,” the coach mentioned. “We still have a long way to go and we get tested again Thursday at North Little Rock. “We must clean up our unforced turnovers and our ball control. However, I am proud of the way the girls came out hungry and we will work hard to continue to play hungry throughout the year.”

Arion Pegram and Nyla Diggins each had 4 points for the Lady Hornets. Emeril Jones and Kristen Reese scored 2 each and Nia Swann contributed a free throw to the scoring.