Bryant Athletics receives donation from Everett family to replace turf

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communications Director
Thanks to a generous donation from the Everett family, Hornet Stadium will have new artificial turf installed on the outdoor field next football season. The Everetts will also assist in replacing the indoor turf in the Hornet Field House. Both playing surfaces are due to be replaced after exceeding life expectancy.
In appreciation of Everett’s longtime support of Bryant Athletics, the new outdoor surface at Hornet Stadium will be recognized as Everett Field beginning Fall 2020.
“Bryant Schools could not be more thankful for the wonderful Everett family,” said Dr. Karen Walters, Superintendent. “Their generosity in replacing our turf next summer is so appreciated. They are a true example of serving others.”
The Everett Family founded the Everett Automotive Group in 2006 when they opened Everett Buick GMC in Bryant. Today, they operate four dealerships in Saline County: Everett Buick GMC, Everett Infiniti of Central Arkansas, Everett Chevrolet, and Everett Ford. From the beginning, the Everett Automotive Group has made a positive impact in the community.
“We are so blessed to live In Saline County,” said Susie Everett of Everett Automotive Group. “Our community has blessed our businesses and we want to give back. We hope that by investing in our schools, the kids know how very important they are now and for our future. A football mom shared with me how much this gift is appreciated by parents and players. May Bryant athletes, the school district and fans enjoy the two fields for years to come!”
“As one of our premier sponsors, Everett has always supported our student athletes,” said Athletic Director Mike Lee. “On behalf of the Bryant School Board, Administration, and the Athletic Department, we thank the Everett Family for their generosity in providing a safe playing environment for our students.”
In the photo: Everett Field at Hornet Stadium: Dwight and Susie Everett; Brandan, Christa, Drew, Bennett and Steve Hudspet; Chad, Anna, Evie, Michael and Merritt Hendrix.