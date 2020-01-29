Blue Hornets win in overtime over Cabot South

January 29, 2020 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade of Bethel Middle School held off a comeback by the Cabot South Panthers Tuesday night to earn a 31-26 win in overtime at the Bethel gym.

Jonathan Frost pumped in 19 points to lead the Hornets, who play at Hot Springs this Thursday then conclude their season at Cabot North on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

“I was proud of the way the guys kept battling in the second half when things were definitely not going our way,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “They did not let the circumstances affect their effort. We hit some big free throws late in regulation and in overtime and got a couple of big offensive boards.”

Karter Ratliff added 6 points and Jordan Walker had 4. Matthew Glove and Brady Roberts each pitched in with a free throw.

Bethel grabbed a 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 13-2 advantage at the half. But Cabot South rallied after the intermission. The Hornets’ lead was just 15-12 going into the fourth quarter and, at the end of regulation, it was tied 23-23.

Bryant Blue held Cabot South to just 3 points in the extra period.

