Bryant White wins B game against Bryant Blue

Nine different players contributed to the scoring as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade B team forged a 43-17 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets B team at Bryant Junior High on Monday night.

The White Hornets built a 20-4 lead by halftime.

Justen Myles led with 10 points. James Martin had 8, Cameron McIntosh 7 and Joseph Nelson 6. Samuel Johns added 4, Carson Danley 3, Gavin Lewis and Bradyn Coger 2 apiece. Chase Belleton hit a free throw.