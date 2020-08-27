August 27 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Blue Lady Hornets earn first victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade volleyball team posted its first win of the 2010 season on Monday night at the Bethel Middle School gym, sweeping Rose City 25-6, 25-12.

The team includes Anna Blair, Julie Brazil, Nikki Clay, Brianna Davis, Haley Dellis, Mercedes Dillard, Katelyn Giffin, Sydney Gogus, Emily Henson, Devin Hester, Jamie Jamison, Madison Jones, Camille Langley, Mackenzie McEntire, Rachel Phillips , Rylee Phillips and Allysa Sturgeon.

“The girls really improved on their serving,” said coach Melissa Bragg. “Nickki Clay led us with 10 followed by Mackenzie McEntire with seven — one being an ace. Mercedes Dillard and Jamie Jamison had six apiece.”

Both Dillard and Jamison contributed two aces.

Now 1-1, the Blue Lady Hornets return to action at Cabot South on Thursday, Sept. 2.