Blue Lady Hornets edge Benton in seventh-grade game

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School eked out a 20-19 win over the Benton Lady Panthers seventh graders at the Bethel gym on Monday night.

Brooklyn Kuchinski scored 8 points to lead the Lady Hornets. Aubrey Lamb, Lorelei McClellan and Jalyn Pickett each added 4.

“I am so proud of the girls,” said Lady Hornets coach Denise Smith. “They were focused and worked extremely hard the entire game. Kuchinski had an excellent game. She made good decisions and was aggressive on both ends of the court.”

The Lady Hornets play next on Dec. 23 at Hot Springs Lakeside.