White seventh grade boys dismiss Lake Hamilton

PEARCY — R.J. Young and Caleb Tucker combined for 24 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 44-11 win over the Lake Hamilton Wolves seventh graders on Monday night.

Young also had six blocked shots and Tucker had five steals.

“We started out pressing and putting some pressure on Lake Hamilton,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “We were able to play our style of basketball and start with an early lead. We took care of the ball much better than last week.

“I saw some improvement by multiple guys,” he added. “Chase Lloyd and Jeremy Criswell both came off the bench and knocked down a 3 apiece. We played much better as a team last night which helped us to get the win.”

The game was the last for Bryant White before Christmas. They’re scheduled to return to action on Dec. 28 at Maumelle.