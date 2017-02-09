Blue seventh grade boys win finale

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School wrapped up the 2016-17 season with a 41-38 win over the Cabot South Panthers eighth grade team on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

In a B game, Cabot South prevailed 18-12.

Zachariah Foote and Demetrius Sanders combined for 24 points in the win. Each had 12 points. Isaac Devine added 7 with Jaylen Williams and Brooks Edmonson scoring 4 each. Evan Barrett pitched in with 2.

The Hornets led 9-7 after a quarter but trailed 18-17 at the half. The Panthers were clinging to a 31-29 edge going into the fourth quarter.

In the B game, Tyler Hesley and Braxton Prater scored 3 apiece. Mason Lewis, Kelton Heath and Jacob Karp added 2 each.