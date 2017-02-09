Bonvillain picked pre-season All-American second team

February 9, 2017 Baseball-High School

Bryant Hornets’ senior left-hander Beaux Bonvillain has been selected by Collegiate Baseball to the pre-season All-America second team, according to head coach Travis Queck.

Bonvillain, who has signed a letter of intent with the University of Central Arkansas, was 4-0 with an ERA of just 0.93 in 30 innings as a junior on the Hornets’ Class 7A State championship team in 2016, which finished the season 31-2.

The Hornets begin the 2017 season with a benefit game at home against Lake Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 23 then officially begin on Monday, Feb. 27, when they host Arkadelphia.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply