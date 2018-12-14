Blue seventh graders rally past White Hall

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here
Sparked by L.C. Pitts off the bench, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School rallied from a 14-9 deficit at the half to take a 21-18 lead going into the fourth quarter on the way to a 30-20 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs seventh-graders at the Bethel gym on Thursday night.
Pitts scored all 4 of his points in the third-quarter surge. Cason Trickey had 4 of his team-high 9 points in the period, as well. Cairon Allen had 2 in the quarter and 6 in the second half while Gideon Motes finished with 8 overall. Layton Baugh contributed a basket in the third-quarter rally.
“We started out slow,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We hit our best stride in the third quarter.”
Bethel led 5-4 after a quarter but White Hall put together its best quarter in the second to build the halftime edge. The Hornets outscored the Bulldogs in the final stanza, 9-2, to win going away.
Now 4-1 on the season, Bryant Blue is scheduled to host Benton on Monday, Dec. 17, then Sheridan on Tuesday, Dec. 18 before breaking for the holidays.