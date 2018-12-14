Blue seventh graders rally past White Hall

Cairon Allen (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Sparked by L.C. Pitts off the bench, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-grade team of Bethel Middle School rallied from a 14-9 deficit at the half to take a 21-18 lead going into the fourth quarter on the way to a 30-20 victory over the White Hall Bulldogs seventh-graders at the Bethel gym on Thursday night.

Pitts scored all 4 of his points in the third-quarter surge. Cason Trickey had 4 of his team-high 9 points in the period, as well. Cairon Allen had 2 in the quarter and 6 in the second half while Gideon Motes finished with 8 overall. Layton Baugh contributed a basket in the third-quarter rally.

Cason Trickey (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

“We started out slow,” acknowledged Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “We hit our best stride in the third quarter.”

Bethel led 5-4 after a quarter but White Hall put together its best quarter in the second to build the halftime edge. The Hornets outscored the Bulldogs in the final stanza, 9-2, to win going away.

Now 4-1 on the season, Bryant Blue is scheduled to host Benton on Monday, Dec. 17, then Sheridan on Tuesday, Dec. 18 before breaking for the holidays.

Layton Baugh (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Gideon Motes (Photo by Kevin Nagle)