Blue-White scrimmage showcases Bryant football teams tonight

August 17, 2018 Football

The annual Blue/White scrimmage, a showcase for Bryant football, dance teams and cheer squads will be held tonight at Bryant Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade of Bethel Middle School will scrimmage against themselves at 6:05, after the Bethel dance and cheer squads perform. At 6:40, the Bryant Middle School dance and cheer teams will perform with the Bryant White Hornets eighth graders of Bryant Middle School will scrimmage at 6:50.

The freshmen will take over at 7:25 with dance and cheer performances before a scrimmage at 7:35. The BHS varsity dance and cheer teams will perform at 8:10 with the varsity and junior varsity football teams running a few plays after their full scrimmage at Pulaski Academy on Thursday night.

Admission is $3.

Bryant Blue will begin its season on Monday, Aug. 27, at Little Rock Pinnacle View. Bryant White opens the campaign on Thursday, Aug. 30 with a B game against Bryant Blue. The A team starts on Sept. 6 at Conway Blue.

The Hornets freshmen scrimmage Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, Aug. 23, before opening the season at home against Marvell a week later.

The Bryant varsity takes on Benton in the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, Aug. 25.

