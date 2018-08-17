Blue-White scrimmage showcases Bryant football teams tonight

The annual Blue/White scrimmage, a showcase for Bryant football, dance teams and cheer squads will be held tonight at Bryant Stadium starting at 6 p.m.
The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade of Bethel Middle School will scrimmage against themselves at 6:05, after the Bethel dance and cheer squads perform. At 6:40, the Bryant Middle School dance and cheer teams will perform with the Bryant White Hornets eighth graders of Bryant Middle School will scrimmage at 6:50.
The freshmen will take over at 7:25 with dance and cheer performances before a scrimmage at 7:35. The BHS varsity dance and cheer teams will perform at 8:10 with the varsity and junior varsity football teams running a few plays after their full scrimmage at Pulaski Academy on Thursday night.
Admission is $3.
Bryant Blue will begin its season on Monday, Aug. 27, at Little Rock Pinnacle View. Bryant White opens the campaign on Thursday, Aug. 30 with a B game against Bryant Blue. The A team starts on Sept. 6 at Conway Blue.
The Hornets freshmen scrimmage Little Rock Parkview on Thursday, Aug. 23, before opening the season at home against Marvell a week later.
The Bryant varsity takes on Benton in the annual Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, Aug. 25.